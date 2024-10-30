‘Photographer of the Year’: Images that urge you to be mindful towards the wild
At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, dramatic images of the wild come into view. In one of the photos, a graceful gull soars effortlessly even as the frothing ocean forms a tempestuous backdrop. The story behind the image is rather dramatic as well. It was taken by Polish photographer Mateusz Piesial at the Arctic coast, in Iceland, even as he struggled to stand upright in the face of a gale. He was nearby to photograph the glaciers and the Aurora Borealis but found himself distracted by the beginnings of a violent storm. Weather warnings were issued and soon after he took the photograph, Piesial had to spend the night huddled in a car. He woke up in the morning to find that windows of vehicles nearby had been shattered by the debris flung at them by the high-speed winds. But to the gull, the storm was a part of nature’s changing cycles.
This image won him an award in the category, ‘Animals in their Environment’, at the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 competition held annually by the London-based Natural History Museum. Every year, 100 winning photographs, selected from nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries, travel across the world. Images from the 59th edition, held last year, can now be viewed at the NMACC in the exhibition titled ‘Photographer of the Year’.
According to Doug Gurr, director, Natural History Museum, photography can be a catalyst for change, especially in the context of the current climate crisis and biodiversity loss. “‘The Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition is trying to inspire people to care about nature, and with a little bit of luck, they might just care enough to want to protect it," he adds. For instance, Piesial’s photo highlights how the rising temperatures are affecting the conditions around the ocean, with the gull’s range of habitation reduced by nearly fifty per cent.
