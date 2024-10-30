‘Photographer of the Year’: Images that urge you to be mindful towards the wild

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, dramatic images of the wild come into view. In one of the photos, a graceful gull soars effortlessly even as the frothing ocean forms a tempestuous backdrop. The story behind the image is rather dramatic as well. It was taken by Polish photographer Mateusz Piesial at the Arctic coast, in Iceland, even as he struggled to stand upright in the face of a gale. He was nearby to photograph the glaciers and the Aurora Borealis but found himself distracted by the beginnings of a violent storm. Weather warnings were issued and soon after he took the photograph, Piesial had to spend the night huddled in a car. He woke up in the morning to find that windows of vehicles nearby had been shattered by the debris flung at them by the high-speed winds. But to the gull, the storm was a part of nature’s changing cycles.