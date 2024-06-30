Lounge Loves: Wimbledon ASMR, Rainy day ramen bowls and more

A bit of fashion history Musician Doja Cat’s look at this year’s Met Gala—of a see-through white Vetements T-shirt dress that looked like it was dripping wet, and eye make-up of mascara running down her face—confused me. Until I landed on Documoda. The Instagram handle run by Berlin-based content creator Penélope Silva Miranda features a collection of rare archival images and videos of fashion from the 1960s to the early 2000s. Scrolling through the content, I got the sense that Miranda clearly trawled through almost every fashion archive to dig out and present these fascinating capsules of contemporary fashion history. It is here, I saw a video of John Galiano’s Spring Summer 1986 Fallen Angels fashion show that had models walking in see-through muslin dresses that appeared dripping wet—Doja’s look was palpably a hat tip to this. — Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Follow the ball Euro 2024 is in full flow in Germany and while many of us want to see the live action on TV, most resort to OTT on the Sony Liv app, which lets you watch the match from six different camera angles. A tactical cam gives you a bird’s-eye view of the match. Two dugout cams show what’s happening on the team benches, while the primary cam shows the match in the traditional full-screen format. But a standout feature in this multi-cam setup on the app are the two star cams. Basically, you can follow a player from each team throughout the match. The camera stays only on them as the game goes on. The only downside is that the players in focus for the star cam are fixed. It’s still an innovative feature that almost feels like you’re playing the match yourself. — Nitin Sreedhar

Also read: Fall under the spell of Powell and Pressburger Rainy day ramen bowls The rains in Bengaluru prompt cosy blankets, steaming soups and occasional attempts at scoring a table at Naru for ramen. Instead, I opt for a DIY version with Let’s Make Ramen (2019), a beautifully illustrated comic cookbook by Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan. Dipping into the history of ramen and with over 40 recipes for crafting the perfect bowl at home, it covers tares, broths, noodles and toppings. It makes weeknight ramen feasible, with hacks, tidbits about Japanese culinary traditions, and personal anecdotes from ramen luminaries like Ivan Orkin and Brian MacDuckston. The illustrations alone inspire me, making ramen my go-to for rainy-day culinary adventures. — Ghazal Chengappa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sounds of Wimbledon Fabulous dives to whack balls, grunts during perfect serves and triumphant moments are all well and good—and the official Wimbledon Instagram account is full of them. But what I really enjoy is the videos they post of the quieter moments behind the tennis players’ sweat, grit and tears. Last year, I found a gem with the head gardener’s advice on growing roses, petunias and hydrangeas in the shades you see across the grounds. It’s as herculean an effort as playing at The Championships, to keep the wheels of the bus running smoothly. Yesterday, a video went up showing the work behind the pristine grounds. Sights & Sounds—Around the Grounds’ makes music of the gates creaking open, the swoosh of sprinklers, the clip of trimmers, the scratch of brooms and squish of mops. It’s ASMR of the tennis kind. — Shalini Umachandran

