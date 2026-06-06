Winifred Strangman, the forgotten British artist who painted the blooms of Bombay

“One can tell that Strangman was very familiar with her subjects and interested in drawing an accurate picture of the flowers but also lent them an artistic touch,” says Waghmare Baptista. “The paintings are made in trueto-life colours, capturing the textures of the foliage and local butterflies in incredible detail.” she adds. In the gulmohar painting, she also paints its seeds, which may not be the prettiest to look at but they are there. Even the placement of butterflies is different in every painting. On the poinsettia you see a yellow butterfly (Coliasnilagiriensis), on top of the flower unlike the Bengal clock vine where the winged creature (Eurema brigitta) hovers close to the ground. “I assume that these are not done for style or ornamentation. She has placed the insects where she may have seen them while studying these flowers,” says Waghmare Baptista.