How women’s football in Afghanistan redefined itself
SummaryKhalida Popal’s memoir tells the story of the rise and fall of women’s football in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2021
One stifling afternoon in the early 2000s in Kabul, Afghanistan, violence came to the football haven Khalida Popal and her friends had conjured for themselves on the schoolground. A group of men jumped over the concrete walls that separated the girls from the real world. They hurled insults at the girls, kicked their school bags, and scattered the goalposts marked with stones.