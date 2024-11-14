How women’s football in Afghanistan redefined itself

This left the women sportspersons, who were playing against the odds, vulnerable. Popal reveals how she, with the help of some former pros and FIFA, blew the lid off the rampant sexual abuse by the Afghan football federation chief, Keramuddin Karim. The narrative is grim and shocking—Karim used his position of power to prey upon young girls, and then had the establishment protect him and quiet the dissenting voices. Unfortunately, this is not unique to politically unstable countries. Despite women’s sport growing exponentially in the last few years, young women remain at risk of exploitation by coaches, administrators and people in power. They have big dreams but little agency. Even Team USA, which has been a sporting superpower for decades, was hit by a sexual abuse scandal that came to light in 2016.