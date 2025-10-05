At the Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai, two artists, separated from one another by age and geography, enter into a dialogue with one another in the exhibition, ‘Woven Nights’. Tapestries by Mumbai-based Monika Correa, and one of India’s leading fibre artists, share space with prints, drawings and photogravures by Seher Shah, who lives and works out of Barcelona. When viewed together, it feels as if the two bodies of works are whispering to one another, united by a language of lyrical minimalism. Gradations of monochrome, and a play of light and shadow, is visible across the works on display. A sense of meditative calm permeates the show, reflecting the slow, process-driven and labour-intensive practices that the two artists follow, with some of the works taking years to be produced.

The recent tapestries by Correa, such as Confused and Four Quarters in unbleached and dyed cotton, are a result of experimentation. “Dismantling parts of the loom, she liberates her threads and works in extra weft to introduce subtle movement and enhance the texture of her elegant works. Tight and loosened, Correa maximizes the woven tradition and wrests it from convention," states the gallery note. A trained microbiologist, who turned to weaving in the 1960s, Correa imbues her tapestries with “a kinetic quality", as art historian Jyotindra Jain once described it in an essay.

Shah also adds a sense of movement to her etchings and photogravures with variations in line, depth and mark-making—she plays with presence and absence through use of materials like graphite, ink, charcoal, dust and iron. “Like Correa’s rethinking of the loom, Shah has repurposed the printing press as a site of discovery rather than a producer of multiples," writes Saira Ansari, an independent writer and researcher, in an essay accompanying the exhibition. One of the highlights of the shows is The Dacca Gauzes, a set of 12 photogravures and three letterpress prints, which respond to Agha Shahid Ali’s poem of the same name. Both the artist and the poet respond to the loss of Bengal’s ethereal muslin due to violence and occupation—themes that continue to be relevant even in contemporary times. The former delves into memories of her maternal family, which lived across cities such as Chittagong, Chennai and Kochi—incidentally each of them situated by the water.