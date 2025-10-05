The next triptych looks at river lines and the quality of light on the traced lines of the Brahmaputra, along the banks of which cotton for muslin was grown. “It is not a cartographic map. The poem speaks of a 100 years of time. I wanted to trace over river fragments over the course of a day," she elaborates. So, for the last triptych in the portfolio, which speaks out the quality of light and a feeling of absence and loss, she made a silver pigment with master printmaker Alistair Gow, who has been her longtime collaborator at the Glasgow Print Studio. They experimented with a technique called chine-collé—a term for two papers being joined together—on Kinugawa Ivory and Rayon Unryu papers. You can see small marks, which could resemble calligraphy or thread on the loom. There is a certain shimmer in the work due to the silver pigment. “How do you draw a state of absence? Alistair and I experimented with a number of other Japanese papers and created a blind chine-collé, in which neither Agha Shahid Ali’s words were present nor was my mark-making. There was only a silver shimmer left on the paper surface," says Shah.