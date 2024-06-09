Paul Auster: A rare cultural icon who engaged and entertained
SummaryPaul Auster, who died recently, was a writer’s writer who gave us a model by which to live in a changing world that values ‘content’ over creativity
At the end of April, when the American writer Paul Auster died of cancer at the age of 77, the literary community marked his passing with the usual tributes and obituaries. But for his fans, including myself, Auster was more than just an author—he was a literary rockstar, a writers’ writer, who gave us a model to live in a fast-changing world focused on turning the arduous pursuit of creativity into easy “content" that provided instant gratification.
Born in 1947, Auster cut a unique figure among his contemporaries. Intensely cerebral, he had been schooled in the Anglo-European ethos of being a writer who was also a public intellectual. Before he attained stardom, he translated extensively from French into English.