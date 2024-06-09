Paul Auster: A rare cultural icon who engaged and entertained

Of course, in hindsight, Auster was probably insulated by his white privilege, an American passport that could take him back home anytime he wished for a semblance of social security. But Hand to Mouth is a testimony to his staying power, as well as that of his first wife, the writer and translator Lydia Davis. It’s a chronicle of rejection from a series of publishers, of being forced to adopt habits of frugality that left very little leeway and observing how the wretched of the earth—figures like Maria, a single mother of three, and Tony, a homeless guy—make their way through life. It’s necessary reading for anyone who wants to be a writer or laments that they have failed at it—a cautionary tale as well as a motivational pep talk to never give up.