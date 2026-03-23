‘Y’: A gibberish play, rooted in personal memory, comes to Delhi

In 2019, while studying at the Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore, Remith Ramesh conceived the idea for his play, Y. It began with a simple question from his professors: “Who are you?”

“In a matter of 15 minutes, I had to explain who I am with the help of song, dance or some other form of expression. I had no answer to that,” he recalls. The question sparked off something in him, and it took Ramesh on a quest to bridge the gap between his traditional roots and contemporary identity. “It began with this thought: Do I have to define who I am for myself alone or for society?” he says. This introspection gave rise to further questions on identity, borders and limitations. The actor, theatre maker and Kutiyattam practitioner has tried to address all of these internal musings in Y, which debuted in December last year. Such has been the impact of the play that it has earned six nominations at the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (19-25 March). These include nominations for best director and ensemble.

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This year’s edition features 10 plays like Y chosen from 422 submissions The final shortlist includes productions like Ambaa, Chandni Raatein, Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo, Mithyasur, and The Old Man and the Sea – Kathakali of Morrow in diverse languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Bundelkhandi, Sanskrit and English. Actor-theatre practitioner Amol Palekar is all set to receive this year’s lifetime achievement award.

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Meanwhile, what makes Y stand out is the fact that it does not follow a set narrative. Five actors, all hailing from different parts of the country, invoked personal memories to build the play. Ramesh wanted multiple perspectives to inform the production. “That was the hardest part of putting this play together. Everyone is used to a script or a story. Here, I asked them to work with their own bodies. I wanted to work with what they have within them and not from outside,” says the Kerala-born and Hyderabad-based theatre maker. On the first day when the cast gathered together in a room, Ramesh asked them the very same question that had kickstarted Y: “Who are you?”

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This inward-looking process spanned three months of research followed by two months of rehearsal. The actors started writing about themselves. The process revealed both differences and similarities from within the ensemble. “Ideas around home, parenting, memory and identity emerged. After that, they started thinking about ways of giving shape to these concepts. As language can be limiting, they started to articulate the ideas through body language and gibberish,” he shares. The cast would read their thoughts aloud and then they would together imagine shapes and movements. This became the foundation for the physical score of the play.

Overhead mirrors placed at different angles offer different perspectives of the stage to the audience, and serve as a visual reminder that reality is rarely singular. Sourced garments from the various neighbourhoods where they rehearsed serve as a metaphor—signalling that the narratives unfolding on stage are not confined to the five performers but are drawn from the shared experiences of the entire community. The title ‘Y’ also has inherent symbolism in its shape itself, resembling a fork in the road. It represents the various paths and pivotal decisions an individual must navigate.

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Ramesh hopes that the play brings a sense of closure for some of the audience members when they watch their own realities reflected on stage. However, he isn’t interested in explaining the meanings behind the props or stories unfolding on stage. “This is something I have learnt from Kutiyattam where the same performance is staged for years, but audiences still take back something new each time they watch it,” he says.

‘Y’ will be staged on 23 March, 6 pm, at the Shri Ram Centre Auditorium, New Delhi.