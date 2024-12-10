A poetic reflection of the fragility of the body
SummaryYardena Kurulkar’s latest exhibition is a personal and philosophical enquiry into the body’s relationship with nature
Yardena Kurulkar’s current exhibition, The Body in Agreement, at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, is an attempt to further her ongoing personal examination into the human body and its relationship with nature. After her initial training in ceramics, the artist’s practice has been multidisciplinary and is expressed here through multi-layered etchings, video projections, 3D printed works, composite sculptures made of clay, brass and wood, and more.