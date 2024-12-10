A poetic reflection of the fragility of the body

To create the series of etchings titled The Body in Agreement (2024) after which this exhibition is named, the artist visited the Jewish cemetery in Chinchpokli, Mumbai. There, she collected leaves and twigs which she placed on zinc plates and etched multiple layers. “For me, the idea is about time that has passed. It underlines the fact that the physical body becomes connected (with nature)." For the last layer, the artist created her own impression on the plates. “I had no control over my own body while these marks were being made. I was listening to my own pre-recorded, voice-based instructions and I made the marks intuitively with the help of the sounds that I was listening to", she says. “Through the work, I am integrating my body into nature in a symbolic way."