2024: How artists from the subcontinent spread their wings across the globe
SummaryThis was the year when artists, especially women practitioners at different stages of their careers, saw major recognitions, significant shows and museum acquisitions come their way
Earlier this year, Delhi-based Rohini Devasher became the first Indian to be recognised by Deutsche Bank as their ‘Artist of the Year’ for 2024. This led to her first major monographic exhibition in Europe, ‘Borrowed Light’, which opened in Berlin at the PalaisPopulaire in September and will be on display till early March. In her research-intensive practice, she “highlights her long-standing engagement with astronomy, where light plays a pivotal role. For Devasher, the key to exploring new cosmologies between the human and the non-human lies in examining the interplay between place, observer, and observation," states the exhibition note.