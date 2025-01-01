2024: How artists from the subcontinent spread their wings across the globe

Major works by Varunika Saraf—stemming from her engagement with mythologies and histories, using handcrafted pigments and wasli paper, to reflect on contemporary realities of social injustice and marginalisation—were displayed at the Queensland Art Gallery as part of the Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT) in Australia. The eleventh edition of the event continued its effort to showcase artistic expression from Australia, Asia and the Pacific, especially of those practitioners not previously shown extensively in the country. Alongside her works, It Rained This Winter and The Sky Set Ablaze, one could also see recent series by Rithika Merchant. Terraformation from 2022-23 showed her signature hybrid creatures leaving the planet and ‘terraforming’ their new homes. “Drawing on scientific, fictitious and mythological ideas, each work in the series acts as a proposition for sustaining life in a new world," states the exhibition note.