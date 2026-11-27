Yeh Prem Mol Liya shouldn’t work at all. It has little in common with today’s popular cinema. It’s a throwback, but not a hip one (who wants to return to values and good manners?). Even Himesh Reshammiya adjusts to Rajshri and not the other way around, contributing a safe, tuneful soundtrack with songs about love, god and clothes. Yet, the film is so convinced of what it’s selling that it becomes halfway persuasive. There isn’t an ironic bone in its body, which sometimes results in stiff scenes but also in surprisingly emotional moments like Purva saying “Women live with a thousand silences that we don’t expect anyone to understand”. It could almost be a play, which suits the film’s deep bench of acting talent, many of whom are also stage actors (Kirkire is particularly good as the self-loathing, corrosive patriarch).