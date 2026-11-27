I’m as inept as any of you at predicting which film will hit at the box-office. My early morning screening of Yeh Prem Mol Liya wasn’t revealing either: a small crowd, not audibly enthusiastic but not distracted either. I left thinking: wouldn’t it be fun if this was a success? In a market saturated by action cinema and frantic storytelling, a film that will not be rushed, with lip-syncing and respectful stalking, teary moms and unbending dads.