It’s hard to tell with Yeh Prem Mol Liya where the traditional values end and the progressiveness begins. Sooraj Barjatya’s film is woke agenda in a Patola lehenga. Over three unhurried hours, it lends support to everything from widow remarriage to the 12-step program to not taking your partner’s name after marriage, all of which is couched in elaborate rituals and language not heard in Hindi cinema in 20 years.
It’s hard to tell with Yeh Prem Mol Liya where the traditional values end and the progressiveness begins. Sooraj Barjatya’s film is woke agenda in a Patola lehenga. Over three unhurried hours, it lends support to everything from widow remarriage to the 12-step program to not taking your partner’s name after marriage, all of which is couched in elaborate rituals and language not heard in Hindi cinema in 20 years.
I’m as inept as any of you at predicting which film will hit at the box-office. My early morning screening of Yeh Prem Mol Liya wasn’t revealing either: a small crowd, not audibly enthusiastic but not distracted either. I left thinking: wouldn’t it be fun if this was a success? In a market saturated by action cinema and frantic storytelling, a film that will not be rushed, with lip-syncing and respectful stalking, teary moms and unbending dads.
I’m as inept as any of you at predicting which film will hit at the box-office. My early morning screening of Yeh Prem Mol Liya wasn’t revealing either: a small crowd, not audibly enthusiastic but not distracted either. I left thinking: wouldn’t it be fun if this was a success? In a market saturated by action cinema and frantic storytelling, a film that will not be rushed, with lip-syncing and respectful stalking, teary moms and unbending dads.
Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a composer trying to break into Bollywood. He’s supported in this by his grandfather (Anupam Kher) and mother (Geeta Agarwal Sharma), who shield him from the barbs of his perpetually sour father (Swanand Kirkire). Handed an assignment by a director (“Write a true love song about a beautiful girl within a month”), he sets out in search of a muse. He finds one on the railway tracks, holding up a train. He starts following Purva (Sharvari) during her commute to work, and finally to her home. It’s a strange start to a romance, and it gets weirder still. Prem and Purva eventually have their first conversation in a hospital, where he immediately proposes marriage and she says no because she can’t leave her family, who are dependent on her.
This awkward setup deposits us squarely in Barjatya territory. Prem announces that if Purva won’t move in with his family, he’ll join her all-female household: two grandmothers (Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak), aunt (Surbhi Tiwari), widowed sister (Saumya Tandon) and young niece. Not only that, he’ll bring his folks with him (why they can’t live in another rented house, which they were going to anyway, is unclear). It’s Rocky and Rani all over again, except everyone’s moving in.
The key decision the film makes is to play this clash of families not as slapstick but as light sauteed drama. Through flattery, bribery and strategy, Prem and Purva win over the various competing interests in the haveli. It’s all done with patience and good-natured smiles, an attitude that sits easily on Sharvari and less convincingly on Khurrana. There were times when I was sure he would explode, as he so often did at family and friends in his early films. But Prem never boils over, even if you wish he would.
Khurrana’s career was built on fleet-footed, quick-witted comedies that undercut the squareness of directors like Barjatya. Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho showed how family dynamics in Hindi films could be atypical, adaptable, flexible—the antithesis of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. To see him in something as unironically sincere as Yeh Prem Mol Liya is confusing and fascinating. There’s a plot strand involving the vaastu compliance of the new house that Prem tries to resolve with potted plants. I can think of five Khurrana characters who’d sooner have hurled a flowerpot.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya shouldn’t work at all. It has little in common with today’s popular cinema. It’s a throwback, but not a hip one (who wants to return to values and good manners?). Even Himesh Reshammiya adjusts to Rajshri and not the other way around, contributing a safe, tuneful soundtrack with songs about love, god and clothes. Yet, the film is so convinced of what it’s selling that it becomes halfway persuasive. There isn’t an ironic bone in its body, which sometimes results in stiff scenes but also in surprisingly emotional moments like Purva saying “Women live with a thousand silences that we don’t expect anyone to understand”. It could almost be a play, which suits the film’s deep bench of acting talent, many of whom are also stage actors (Kirkire is particularly good as the self-loathing, corrosive patriarch).
Barjatya’s film makes good on its title. So many characters are pushed to consider the worth of love in the face of hardship, and opt for love anyway. A recovering alcoholic is freed by the person he hurt most. A mother stifles her complaints so she can fight for her son instead. Prem’s grandfather insists on the toran ritual at his wedding, explaining that he’s now responsible for his new family. Is it trad? Is it woke? Barjatya says, why not both.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ is in theatres.
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