An episode of ‘Yes Minister’ for these troubling times

I must here mention that my own first foray with screenwriting came decades ago when I sat at an NDTV desk, and helped in adapting Jay and Lynn’s magnificent scripts to an Indian context for the adaptation Ji Mantriji. The show starred Farooq Shaikh and Jayant Kripalani in the roles of Minister and Secretary, made so famous in the original by the beautifully bewildered Paul Eddington and the supremely supercilious Nigel Hawthorne. While episodes about knighthoods and honours proved specifically slippery to set in an Indian context, most other issues felt all too relatable. At that time, more than 2 decades after the original, it applied perfectly to our times of coalition governments and dodging-the-blame.