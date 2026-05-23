An episode of ‘Yes Minister’ for these troubling times

"Politicians like to panic. They need activity; it’s their substitute for achievement.”
As the world and its politics cease to make sense—at least twice a day these days—I find myself occasionally burrowing into the sarcastic and insightful comforts of the British classic, Yes Minister. Created by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, the 22-episode series (and its sequel Yes, Prime Minister) can be streamed in India on the BBC Player section of Amazon Prime Video. Generations of Indians have grown up on this 1980s series about bureaucratic double-speak and institutional ineffectiveness, a series holding up a mirror to our own desi issues with power and powermongers.
I must here mention that my own first foray with screenwriting came decades ago when I sat at an NDTV desk, and helped in adapting Jay and Lynn’s magnificent scripts to an Indian context for the adaptation Ji Mantriji. The show starred Farooq Shaikh and Jayant Kripalani in the roles of Minister and Secretary, made so famous in the original by the beautifully bewildered Paul Eddington and the supremely supercilious Nigel Hawthorne. While episodes about knighthoods and honours proved specifically slippery to set in an Indian context, most other issues felt all too relatable. At that time, more than 2 decades after the original, it applied perfectly to our times of coalition governments and dodging-the-blame.
This week—given how the government is suggesting austerity measures for its citizens, including buying less gold, travelling less and relying more on public transport—I revisited the third Yes Minister episode, The Economy Drive. Here, the Minister Jim Hacker feels that the government is spending too much money and he has to start belt-tightening so that the public’s money isn’t wasted, a sentiment immediately rubbished by his Permanent Secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby. “The public doesn’t know anything about wasting government money,” declares Sir Humphrey. “We’re the experts.”
The episode begins with the Minister discovering that more people serve in the department of Inland Revenue than in the Royal Navy. Hacker’s political adviser ladles on the scorn: “Perhaps the government feels a tax is the best form of defence.” What a line, and how true it still rings.
The episode becomes a tug-of-war battle between a Minister trying to axe unwanted jobs and clear government-owned buildings that aren’t being used, and his Permanent Secretary trying to stop him from stirring up trouble and actually implementing changes. When Hacker asks about a set of unused buildings, Sir Humphrey not only acknowledges that they are empty but claims that they are needed by British Intelligence. “Ladysmith Buildings is top secret,” he asserts. Hacker objects immediately: “How can a seven-storey building in Walthamstow be a secret?”
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” says Sir Humphrey, a twinkle in his eye.