‘Bugonia’: Where Yorgos Lanthimos is taking cinema's Greek Weird Wave
What sets Yorgos Lanthimos apart is his fearlessness as a storyteller, building intricate plots around big, fantastical ideas
In Yorgos Lanthimos’s new film, Bugonia, a grimy conspiracy theorist beekeeper named Teddy—played with sweaty, unhinged conviction by Jesse Plemons—kidnaps a pharmaceutical CEO named Michelle Fuller, convinced she’s an alien intent on destroying humanity. Like Rupert Pupkin’s delusional celebrity abduction in The King of Comedy—one of Martin Scorsese’s finest—the premise hinges on someone spectacularly dim-witted kidnapping someone famous, and the sheer audacity of the act leaves you with no earthly idea where the story is headed. That, however, can be said of all Lanthimos films: you never quite know where you’re going, only that the destination will be stranger and darker than you imagined. (Go to the theatres now.)