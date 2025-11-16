‘Bugonia’: Where Yorgos Lanthimos is taking cinema's Greek Weird Wave

Lanthimos is the sort of absurdist who refuses to look away from the mess we humans—a species who may well be a failed science experiment—have created. He revels in highlighting frailties and insecurities, our superhuman ability to cock everything up. His films are forensic examinations of our failures, and his conclusions are so horrifying that they feel, inevitably, hilarious. We are being entertained while reckoning with the realisation of being lab-rats—and not particularly good ones. Lanthimos uses cinema to highlight that tragedy isn’t always noble or redemptive; it’s simply what happens when flawed creatures refuse to learn. Everybody hurts.