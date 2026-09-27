Beyond nostalgia: Examining memory and erasure in the works of Merci Maku and Rahul Buski

The idea of memory as not just a vehicle for nostalgia but as something discomforting that jolts you out of the present underlines two ongoing exhibitions, Phantasms at Anant Art Gallery, New Delhi, and Flowing Like A River Undammed at Art Exposure, Kolkata. At a time when the words “memory”, “identity” and “belonging” are bandied about casually in the art world, it is refreshing to see the response of two young artists, Thamshangpha “Merci” Maku, 27, and Rahul Buski, 29, rooted in the specificity of their experiences of growing up in Chandel, Manipur, and Wayanad, Kerala, respectively. Even as both draw on knowledge systems and oral histories passed down through generations, each presents a very different approach to erasure, invisibilisation and fragmentation. The works at the two shows don’t offer breezy clouds of reminiscences; rather each becomes a conversation about the entangled relationship between land, body and memory.
The design of Phantasms (on view till 31 October), curated by Anna Sireiliu Charenamei and Sohorpem Kazingmei with Shaleen Wadhwana as curatorial adviser, is particularly interesting. It feels like you have entered a scene from Merci’s consciousness. Works such as Running Over a Flower, made with crayon smudged on cotton handmade paper and stitched with yarn, are encased within large woven wooden frames. Merci, who hails from the Naga community in Manipur and is now based in Vadodara, alludes to the bond that women weavers share with the ecology, translating elements of nature into abstract motifs. This relationship with non-representational inherited forms manifests itself in the artist’s overall practice, be it canvas, painting, ceramic or installation.
The tonality in pen-and-paper works such as Masi Chai Stall, with gradations in grey, suggests a mesh of melancholy and conflicted memory. A chai stall, though such a familiar place, acquires a new form when looked at from a distance by the artist in his studio. He imagines it as a space that everyone enters burdened with their own struggles and world view. However, when they leave the stall, they might remember the conversations they had there or may forget in some time. “But they all exist around me (and in the subconscious). Masi Chai Stall offers the space to coexist together—both the place and the work carry a certain warmth. But there is also discomfort within that warmth… it is full of tenderness, belong ing, individuality, estrangement, and contradiction at the same time,” he says.
Masi Chai Stall thus becomes an embodiment for Merci of having lost something, and of being unable to return to it in the same way. It is unsettling at times for the artist to be afflicted with this feeling so far away from Manipur. “The way I react here in Vadodara is different. It is easier for me to process and respond without constantly having to react or take action, to hide, be scared, deal with the internet shutdowns or the electricity cut off, or even to think about the economic condition of the region,” explains Merci.
For Buski too, art becomes a way of processing and preserving memories of growing up in Wayanad, surrounded by stories of the forests and struggles of dis placement faced by the Paniya Adivasi community that he hails from. He translates those experiences by evoking textures of the land and in earthy tones in his canvases (on view till 17 November). The link between nature and the inhabitants of the land is further accentuated through depiction of hybrid beings—with trees growing out of human figures or an elephant trunk and a person’s limbs inextricably conjoined in Thalum, Thakarayum, Ratti.
For Buski , the Adivasi land rights agitation of 2003 in the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad played an important role in his understanding of land and identity. Though he was very young when the events unfolded, their impact lingered on in the memories and experiences of the community. “My father was actively a part of this struggle and even jailed. Through his stories, I came to understand that land is not simply property; it is connected to history, dignity, livelihood and belonging. These experiences continue to shape my practice,” says Buski.
Linking the past and the future
The physical nature of oil painting— with the possibilities of building and breaking an image—now allows for memory and lived experience to exist together. Rough surfaces and fragmented forms reflect not just histories of struggle and survival but also give Buski space to imagine renewal. They reflect the stories, scars and knowledge held by the land. For both artists, fragmentation plays an important role in allowing dreamscapes, the past and the future to coexist.
In Anticipating Rain, for instance, Merci offers four different windows into the same scene. This treatment is closely connected to the way he remembers things not as a single image but in pieces: a gesture, a body, a landscape or a sound. Sometimes these fragments need not fit together but still belong to the same experience. “This way of working allows me to remain open to moments, viewpoints, and possibilities,” explains Merci. His distortions of the figure play an important role in expressing ideas of occupation, homesickness and melancholy. In Merci’s case, extended and entangled limbs add to these themes.
Early on in his practice, the artist was not drawn to the idea of depicting the body as it revealed too much information about someone’s identity. But that changed as his oeuvre has evolved. “The body is the first place we experience the world and that place which stores memory even before we articulate it in language…,” says the artist. “The figure in my work does not necessarily start as a distortion of anatomy. Through the process of making and viewing, it shifts and morphs into the way I understand. They are not necessarily anatomical distortions. They are emotional and psychological spaces made visible through the body.”