Horgan is, as always, magnificent in her authorbacked yet oafish role. Alex is confused and flaky, too impulsive to be considered responsible, yet she is also doing the very best she can. More exasperating than readily likeable, the character holds up an unflattering mirror to many of us (and our friends). Horgan is so natural at portraying haplessness that its hard not to relate with her, even when she paints herself into another messy corner. The actress is great with the bemused sarcasm, but even the quieter moments shine. Like when Ruari does MDMA one night and she tells him, in detail, how bad it’s going to feel, to which he finally asks if she’s done it. She denies it, of course, but looks away, eyes wide, wondering if she’s dodged a bullet.