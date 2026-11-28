It’s hard not to cringe the instant these words are spoken, incredulously, by Sharon Horgan in her cannily written new series Youth, streaming in India on JioHotstar. Of course it’s fair for a leading lady to actually be happy, but saying it out loud may well be a bit much. The minute Alex (played by Horgan) gushes over the sudden flood of fulfilment in her life, it feels like Chekhov’s Smugness: we brace immediately for impact knowing things are about to go catastrophically wrong. In many shows this sort of telegraphed comeuppance could seem like too much foreshadowing, but in Horgan’s world — built on writing that is insightful, merciless, introspective, and often devastatingly true to life — we already know things will go wrong. It isn’t a spoiler to know that everything will spoil.