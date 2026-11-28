“Am I having it all?”
“Am I having it all?”
It’s hard not to cringe the instant these words are spoken, incredulously, by Sharon Horgan in her cannily written new series Youth, streaming in India on JioHotstar. Of course it’s fair for a leading lady to actually be happy, but saying it out loud may well be a bit much. The minute Alex (played by Horgan) gushes over the sudden flood of fulfilment in her life, it feels like Chekhov’s Smugness: we brace immediately for impact knowing things are about to go catastrophically wrong. In many shows this sort of telegraphed comeuppance could seem like too much foreshadowing, but in Horgan’s world — built on writing that is insightful, merciless, introspective, and often devastatingly true to life — we already know things will go wrong. It isn’t a spoiler to know that everything will spoil.
It’s hard not to cringe the instant these words are spoken, incredulously, by Sharon Horgan in her cannily written new series Youth, streaming in India on JioHotstar. Of course it’s fair for a leading lady to actually be happy, but saying it out loud may well be a bit much. The minute Alex (played by Horgan) gushes over the sudden flood of fulfilment in her life, it feels like Chekhov’s Smugness: we brace immediately for impact knowing things are about to go catastrophically wrong. In many shows this sort of telegraphed comeuppance could seem like too much foreshadowing, but in Horgan’s world — built on writing that is insightful, merciless, introspective, and often devastatingly true to life — we already know things will go wrong. It isn’t a spoiler to know that everything will spoil.
Part of the spoiling has to do with age. Alex, a single mother working in publishing, happens to be in her fifties — a time rudely referred to as one’s sixth decade. In the first episode, Alex is struck by lockjaw born out of early-onset arthritis (ruder still) and when the doctor tells her she isn’t allowed to have tough meats like kebabs, she mistakenly hears “no more blowjobs for you.” Later in the episode, she goes on a date with a charming man who happens to be visibly older — the lovely Tim McInnerny, now in his eighth decade — and she can’t bear to mask her disappointment. It’s not easy getting un-young.
To be fair, it isn’t particularly easy being young either. Part of Alex’s worries come from her moody, mumbly son Ruari, played by Aran Murphy. He has his own mysteries, his own insecurities, and thanks to the podcasts he is constantly plugged into, his own dubious authority figures. In fact Youth underlines the way the internet has surrounded all of us with conveniently agreeable authority figures, parental stand-ins that even our own authority figures are falling for. The “sixth decade” line, for instance, comes from a reel Alex is watching where shots of Margaret Atwood and Arundhati Roy accompany words about ticking metronomes, and even Alex’s senile father worries that the podcasts on his phone are people attacking him.
Thus Alex strugges, with singledom and motherhood and texts people send accidentally and delete before you can reply to them. Not to mention a career in publishing, where smarmy men who are bad writers can write multivolume sagas about goblins that become disproportionately popular. There are times when she takes a stand, but is quickly cut down to size by her domineering boss — and best friend — Sam, played by Sharlene Whyte: “Stop having fake principles, it’s lost its novelty.” Sam is a highly opinionated black woman with struggles of her own, and is outraged when Alex asks to be made partner. “The caucasity!”, she gasps, memorably.
Alex also has an on-again off-again relationship with a younger ex boyfriend, Patrick, a 47-year-old manchild with commitment issues but also infinite charm and patience. Charm, Youth seems to be underlining over and over again, may not be all its cracked up to be, and is certainly not the only thing that matters in a relationship. (A worrying thought.) Patrick is played wonderfully by Rupert Friend (from The Death Of Stalin), who gives us a real character worth rooting for — even though we aren’t sure we should root for him. In relative terms, he’s the best of the field. But should terms be relative?
Horgan is, as always, magnificent in her authorbacked yet oafish role. Alex is confused and flaky, too impulsive to be considered responsible, yet she is also doing the very best she can. More exasperating than readily likeable, the character holds up an unflattering mirror to many of us (and our friends). Horgan is so natural at portraying haplessness that its hard not to relate with her, even when she paints herself into another messy corner. The actress is great with the bemused sarcasm, but even the quieter moments shine. Like when Ruari does MDMA one night and she tells him, in detail, how bad it’s going to feel, to which he finally asks if she’s done it. She denies it, of course, but looks away, eyes wide, wondering if she’s dodged a bullet.
The writing is the real star. Horgan is great at dark comedy, and while I loved the first season of Bad Sisters (Apple TV) and the entire run of Catastrophe, Youth feels closer in tone to her underrated Divorce (JioHotstar). The writing here is more incisive. In one scene a frustrated Alex exclaims to a new suitor that “I don’t know you well enough to be selfish in bed,” and it’s a devastatingly good line, reminding us how we’re kinder and more giving to those we don’t know well enough to eventually take for granted.
I fear I may have made Youth sound too serious. Looking at life as a comedy is a choice, and I assure you that this is one, however spiky and uncomfortable it may get. There is serious brilliance in the show’s casual observations. At one point Alex texts a clinic about some symptoms, wondering “Is that normal/a worry/cancer?”
How does one not laugh at that text? Before then checking up on the sender?
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
With the evocative I Play Rocky currently in theatres, its a fine time to revisit Rocky (Amazon Prime Video) written by and starring a very green Sylvester Stallone. The movie turns 50 this year and, unlike some of us, is aging rather fantastically.