Zach Galifianakis' curiosity about gardening is infectious

This bumbling host may undercut every sincere sentiment with a funny follow-up, but at one point in This Is A Gardening Show, Galifianakis speaks of why, having witnessed the sheer contentment on the face of an old Greek potato farmer, the actor had made up his mind about wanting to die in a garden. He then immediately makes a lame joke about Olive Garden and breadsticks, but by then the damage is undone. The very thought that this man — who, in The Hangover, stood in a Las Vegas casino and unforgettably wondered if it once belonged to Julius Caesar — could be this profoundly connected to the soil is beautiful and inspirational.