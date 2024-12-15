Zara Chowdhary's ‘The Lucky Ones’: Living and dying as ‘second-class’ citizens

The embers of this rejection, inflamed by the targetted Islamophobia of decades to come, singes the family’s morale. It runs like a poison in the line, as Chowdhary’s father, in a fit of misguided arrogance, joins government service after ruining his chances in the US. He, too, spends his working life seething with fury against the injustices of the system, becomes an abusive alcoholic, and takes out his frustrations on his wife and daughters, before dying of cancer at the age of 53. It wouldn’t be unfair to read The Lucky Ones as Chowdhary’s own version of The Diary of a Young Girl, except, unlike Anne Frank, she never received the pure love of her kin.