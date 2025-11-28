What to watch this week: ‘Zootopia’, ‘Left-handed Girl’ and more

In this animated sequel, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, a rabbit and a fox with the Zootopia police, investigate a new resident, Gary De’Snake. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with a large voice cast including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Andy Samberg, Shakira and Idris Elba. (In theatres)
A mother and her two daughters face challenges when they move to Taipei to open a noodle shop. This film, in Mandarin and Taiwanese, is directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, who co-writes with Sean Baker (Anora). (Netflix)
This delightful 1995 hit places an aspiring actress (Urmila Matondkar) in a romantic triangle with a famous movie star (Jackie Shroff) and a happy-go-lucky tapori (Aamir Khan). This film that makes sparkling use of everyday locations, language and middle-class life in Mumbai. Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, with endlessly quotable dialogue by Neeraj Vora and Sanjay Chhel. The film’s success owed much to the era-defining music by A.R. Rahman, his first Hindi film soundtrack. (In theatres)
Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) has a week to decide if she wants to spend eternity with a man she loved and who died early or the one she spent her life with. Co-starring Miles Teller and Callum Turner. Directed by David Freyne. (In theatres)
