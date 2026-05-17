Zubeen Garg's pan-India success came from crossing linguistic boundaries

Assamese was, of course, his mother tongue, the language in which he thought and dreamed, the linguistic landscape that felt like home. But the Northeast’s complex demographics meant that multilingualism was practical necessity as much as cultural richness. Growing up with frequent relocations due to his father’s transfers, Zubeen had been exposed to Bengali, Hindi, Bodo and various other languages and dialects that populated the region’s linguistic ecosystem.
His claim to being ‘half-Bengali’ was not mere rhetoric but reflected genuine cultural immersion. The Bengali influence in Assamese cultural life has been profound and sometimes controversial, with debates about whether Bengali culture enriches or threatens Assamese identity. Zubeen’s personal synthesis of the two cultures represented a lived answer to these debates: it was possible to love both, to find in Bengali poetry and music sources of enrichment rather than threats to Assamese authenticity.
Bengali music, particularly the Rabindrasangeet tradition of Tagore and the modern songs of composers like Salil Chowdhury and Hemanta Mukherjee, had deeply influenced Zubeen’s aesthetic development. The sophistication of Bengali literary culture, the way language and music intertwined in that tradition, provided models for his own work. When he began recording in Bengali during this period, it was not ventriloquism or imitation but genuine expression in a language he had internalized.
His early experiments with Hindi songs were more challenging. Hindi was not a language he had grown up speaking fluently and its musical traditions, particularly the Bollywood idiom, required different techniques and aesthetic sensibilities than Assamese or Bengali music. The melodic structures, the lyrical conventions, the production expectations—all differed significantly. Yet Zubeen approached Hindi music with the same combination of respect and confidence that characterized his work in other languages, understanding that each linguistic-musical tradition had its own integrity that needed to be honoured.