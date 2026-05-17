Zubeen Garg's pan-India success came from crossing linguistic boundaries

Yet, even as he expanded his linguistic range, Zubeen never abandoned Assamese as his primary artistic home. The exploration of other languages enriched rather than replaced his work in his mother tongue. He was developing a musical cosmopolitanism that was additive rather than subtractive, a way of being global that did not require ceasing to be local. This would become his signature quality: the ability to move between worlds without losing himself, to speak multiple languages while maintaining a distinctive voice, to be simultaneously rooted and restless.