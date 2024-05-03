Artistic provocations at the 2024 Venice Biennale
The ongoing Venice Biennale stands out for its focus on queer and indigenous artists while addressing points of daily friction
We live in a deeply conflicted world—one that is connected by ease of travel and technology and yet remains disconnected with the harsh realities faced by certain populations. The 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, or simply put, the Venice Biennale, looks at such fractures through its theme, Stranieri Ovunque—Foreigners Everywhere. The ongoing event offers artistic provocations in times of great geopolitical crises.