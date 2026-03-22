‘Hot Butter Cuttlefish’ by Ashok Ferrey tells a story of love and revenge set in the time of the coronavirus

Ashok Ferrey’s latest novel, Hot Butter Cuttlefish, is set in the fictional lakeside village of Kalabola in Sri Lanka during the covid-19 years. The protagonist, Malik, is a recently divorced personal trainer, who has relocated to this sleepy outpost, leaving behind his life in the city of Colpetty in the hope of some peace and quiet. But new adventures find him in exile as he becomes inadvertently involved in the lives of the local aristocrat fallen on hard times, 58-year-old Arthur, and his prospective bride, a 23-year-old woman called Chanchala, who has her heart fixed on the estate owned by her betrothed’s family.

Marked by Ferrey’s vicious sense of humour and the dark, Naipaulian wit that runs through his descriptions of men and women, Hot Butter Cuttlefish is a breezy read for the most part, until its meandering plot begins to pall slightly on the reader towards the end. The author intersperses Malik’s first-person narrative with a third-person omniscient voice, heightening the unreliability of his characters. As soon as the reader begins to trust their intentions, they start acting in ways that raise suspicions about their motives.

Is Chanchala, the nubile beauty, solely drawn to Arthur (referred to as the “suddha”, or brown sahib, by the locals) for his inheritance? Or is there a flicker of affection in her scheming heart? For that matter, is Malik keen to intervene in this odd pair’s lives out of goodwill or self-interest? Can the personal trainer who ends up acting as a proxy therapist to his clients keep himself out of trouble?

As with all his novels—The Ceaseless Chatter of Demons (2016) being a personal favourite—Ferrey is effortlessly funny in Hot Butter Cuttlefish, even when he is dealing with subjects that are decidedly not amusing. Humour, as he told poet and writer Tishani Doshi in an interview in The Hindu in 2019, is a by-product of his writing. His stories dive deep into the Sri Lankan mindset, or what passes for it—the stoic passivity with which ordinary people react to misfortunes, authoritarian politicians, and other turbulences in their lives, riven by years of civil war.

“We have the tropical island mentality, where there is no urgency to do any work or better yourself. Money does not motivate us. Time and again I have foreigners asking me how can we (sic) motivate our workers, and actually there’s nothing you can do, short of being mother, brother, father, sister to them,” Ferrey explained in the same interview. “So… you have this complex people who will never tell you what they want or mean. They’re too polite on one hand, and shy. But they will resent you if you don’t understand what they want at the same time.”

This statement frames the plot of Hot Butter Cuttlefish—and especially captures the passive aggressive presence of Kamala, who turns out to be the unlikely heroine of the story. Jilted by Arthur as a young woman, she returns to work as a housekeeper for him. By this time, she is unrecognisable to him. Her looks have faded, though her possessiveness over him remains undiminished.

View full Image View full Image Hot Butter Cuttlefish: By Ashok Ferrey, Penguin Random House India, 240 pages, ₹ 499.

Kamala’s brute strength of mind and body, as well as her dithering between loathing and loyalty for Arthur, complicate the plot, especially during the topsy-turvy ethos of the covid era. Their domestic squabbles take on violent turns, as Kamala’s visceral hatred for Chanchala, who she calls “vaisey” (or loose woman), reaches a fever pitch.

As the pandemic spreads, people begin to die like flies. But even as Kamala is afflicted by the disease, she manages to recover with great aplomb, and is promptly turned into a mascot for a miracle cure peddled by her cousin Biju, an unscrupulous minister. Just as Arthur had once rejected Kamala, she too had turned down Biju’s offer of marriage in the past. Years later, as the three meet under changed circumstances, a new dynamic begins to play out among them.

Although she is a maid when the story begins, Kamala gains the upper hand slowly but surely. At a decisive moment, as Biju tries to coerce Arthur into selling his estate below the market rate, she appears as a raging saviour, threatening to expose his frauds.

“Some atavistic memory of a feudalism long gone, some little whiff of primeval fear, rose up in his throat,” Ferrey writes, as Kamala confronts Biju, who beats a retreat, despite his political influence. If this isn’t true love, what is? Or is it perhaps the long-awaited revenge of the underdog?

It is a cleverly plotted novel, nimble-footed in its unfolding, acerbic and entertaining as a social satire. Ferrey is especially sharp in his critique of the colonial hangover that looms large over the psyche of his people. If the pace does sag in the middle, the gossipy, small-town energy never allows the story to become boring.