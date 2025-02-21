A Bengaluru startup wants to disrupt bank lockers and their waiting lists
SummaryA Bengaluru startup, Aurm, is transforming the traditional bank locker experience by introducing tech-driven vaults within gated communities. With advanced security measures and 24/7 access, they aim to eliminate waiting lists and enhance convenience
Getting a bank locker in India is not easy, as anyone who has tried to have a new one assigned to themselves will attest. Firstly, many bank branches simply don't offer lockers anymore, and of the ones that do, most have years-long waiting lists. Customers are also often expected to open fixed deposits or make other investments with the bank in order to get a locker. It is a sector ripe for digitization and disruption—and now, a few companies are creating alternatives. While Coimbatore-based Sakthi Financial Services operates premium lockers in the city under the brand name Svasya, these are still traditional lockers in the sense of needing locks and keys to operate. A Bengaluru-based startup, Aurm, founded by former MyGate CEO Vijay Arisetty, is solving this in a tech-forward way with premium lockers that rely largely on technology for security, identification and access.