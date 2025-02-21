A Bengaluru startup wants to disrupt bank lockers and their waiting lists

What made you believe this was a pain-point you needed to solve for?

During my work with MyGate, we started looking into what else we could solve for residents of gated communities. A lot of them spoke about security, especially when it comes to storing valuables at home, and the difficulty of getting new bank lockers. There are several reasons for this—creating lockers requires significant outlay in terms of infrastructure and security, which many banks simply don’t want to make. Lockers are not high-revenue earners for them while eating into their costs—banks want to become more digital instead of creating physical infrastructure that also needs additional security. We looked at the Bellandur area of Bengaluru, where one pin-code has around 50,000 homes around a 3-km radius, with seven banks to service them, of which only three have locker facilities.