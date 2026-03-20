Your favourite bar now has another bar inside it

Step into the Latin American bar Una Hacienda in Bengaluru, and the mood is buzzy as servers weave through tables with small plates and cocktails. But next to the main bar is a nondescript door that leads to a whole new space—The Bunker Room.

The eight-seater operates as a place for quiet immersion. From Tuesday to Thursday and on Sunday evenings, guests can book a three- or five-flight cocktail omakase experience for a minimum of four guests. There is no menu, but over an hour or two, the space becomes a stage for the bartender’s craft. The focus is squarely on the drinks.

Advertisement

The idea of two distinct cocktail approaches in the same venue is becoming increasingly visible across India’s bar landscape. ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru houses The Theatre, a seven-seater cocktail experience. Goa’s Second House hides the Bartender’s Bunker inside its main bar. Delhi’s Barbet & Pals recently launched a micro-bar called Cavity, and at Delhi’s cocktail spot PCO, the Director’s Room is a 12-seater omakase-style bar.

Brands are using the bar-within-bar format to offer more immersive drinking experiences that shift pace, ambience and interaction within the same venue. They offer bartenders room to experiment with techniques that are difficult to execute in a fast-paced parent bar.

Also Read | Unfussy local bars make a comeback in Bengaluru

Take Slow Tide in Goa. It draws heavily from Anjuna’s countercultural past of the late 1960s and 1970s when it became a hub for hippies. At the main bar, the cocktail The Who is a lighter take on a Piña Colada, the name referencing the English rock band rumoured to have played incognito in the village.

Stoned Pig, Goa.

Within the same venue, the bar Stoned Pig moves away from storytelling and works with classic cocktails as the base. The intention, says Sujan Shetty, chief cocktail officer, is not to recreate the same experience twice. “Slow Tide is where the evening often begins with food, conversation and storytelling, and Stoned Pig becomes the late-night extension, a more intimate bar space focused purely on drinking.”

Advertisement

A similar divergence can be experienced at the cocktail bar Muro in Bengaluru. The ground-floor operates as an all-day dining destination. The mood changes upstairs at Muro Mezz, which opens only in the evenings. The drinks programme leans towards more technical cocktails paired with bite-sized dishes. Take, for instance, their Miami Vice. It has coconut fat-washed tequila, acid-corrected clear pineapple juice, and a strawberry milk clarification. It has to be served at precise temperature, making it better suited to a controlled setting than high-volume service.

“Our bartenders were experimenting with flavours and processes that resulted in cocktails far more intricate than what we could consistently execute in the main Muro programme,” says co-founder Niharika Raval. For guests, she adds, the dual format often works surprisingly well. Across many such venues, the second space is not meant to fragment a brand, but to stretch it.

Advertisement

Certain ideas, however compelling, are simply too niche to survive as standalone bars, believes Vikram Achanta, founder, Tulleeho, a drinks training and consulting firm, and co-founder of bar-ranking platform 30BestBarsIndia. “Concepts built around fermentation programmes, rare spirit vaults or highly specialised cocktail formats often struggle to generate the kind of volume expected of a full venue. Housing them within an existing bar makes those ideas viable,” he says.

Drinks at Cavity, Delhi.

At Cavity, the immersive format allows the team to explore ideas that might otherwise remain theoretical. “Each experience is narrative-led and deliberately transient, whether it takes the form of a nine-course guided tasting, a chef-bartender collaboration, or an evening centred on forgotten Indian spirits or regional fermentations,” says co-founder Jeet Rana.

Advertisement

There is also a practical dimension to the trend. “A bar-in-bar allows you to maximise the potential of the same address. It’s a way of creating a new identity and experience within an existing footprint. Also, a smaller or more intimate space naturally works well for private events, collaborations, guest shifts or curated experiences without interrupting the service of the main bar,” says Shetty.

Yet the format carries its own risks. Achanta cautions that the second space must justify its existence. “Customer expectations are already high because they know your main brand,” he says. “Just adding a velvet curtain and calling it a new room isn’t enough. The alter ego has to feel like a real step forward while still growing out of the same DNA. This could mean rarer spirits, more personalised service and ideas that genuinely justify the separate space.” In some cases, he notes, if the room becomes too exclusive or difficult to access, the format can end up limiting the bar’s visibility rather than strengthening it.

Advertisement

For Avinash Kapoli, co-founder, Kompany Hospitality and the bar Soka, the challenge lies in protecting the core philosophy of the brand. “When a venue develops multiple personalities, the identity cannot come from the room itself,” he says. “Menus and moods may change, but the way you approach flavour, storytelling and hospitality must remain recognisable. Think of it like a musician exploring different genres. The sound may shift, but the artist’s voice stays the same.” He adds that such spaces work best when they remain small and evolving, functioning as laboratories where new ideas can later influence the main bar programme.

For bars, the inner room can be a way to experiment creatively, curate more immersive formats, though it often requires higher-touch service and more specialised programming. For guests, however, it offers something more intriguing: the chance to discover something new inside a place that already feels familiar.

Advertisement

Also Read | 30 bars we loved in 2025

Ruth DSouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.