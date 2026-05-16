Why protecting bees is essential for keeping human beings alive

Debunking myths

A common misconception about bees, Gupta says, is that they are aggressive and like to sting humans. “Not all bees can sting, and those that do, only do so when disturbed or threatened,” he explains. “Also, not all bees are social, produce honey, or build hives.” At Sunder Nursery, dry leaves and twigs are left lying on the ground to create safe spaces for solitary bees, who like to burrow underground. The protected area of the park remains off limits to the public to foster the three Bs that make for a healthy ecosystem: birds, bees and butterflies, as Gupta puts it.