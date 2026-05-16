Why protecting bees is essential for keeping human beings alive

On an unusually mild May morning, Sunder Nursery in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti area is all abuzz. Quite literally. Behind the stone wall marking the end of the territory accessible to visitors, some winged creatures are fluttering around over a few private acres of wilderness. At a glance, they look about the size of a housefly or gnat. But these busy creatures are, in fact, stingless bees, one of the several species of bees in this 16th-century Mughal garden.