Beyond Darjeeling: All you wanted to know about south Indian teas

When we think of tea from India, Darjeeling and Assam spring to mind, and then the Nilgiris. Then, maybe a few other regions like Kangra or Sikkim. This week, I am looking at the south, and discovering even for myself how there’s more than meets the eye.

The south produces smaller volumes, about 17% of India’s tea production. Promoting these teas are The Golden Leaf India Awards (TGLIA), by the Uniter Planters’ Association of South India. Now in its 20th year, the awards were announced recently and the entries included teas from the Nilgiris as well as Wayanad and Travancore (Kerala), the High Ranges (Kerala and Tamil Nadu), the Anamallais (Tamil Nadu), parts of Karnataka, and smaller tea regions like Nelliyampatti (Kerala), and Singampatti, Kanyakumari and Madurai (all in Tamil Nadu).

“Before TGLIA," says Santosh Kumar, chief executive, Harrisons Malayalam (HML), Kochi, “south Indian tea, though diversified, was always generalised. TGLIA has been able to bring to the forefront the special attributes of the various tea regions of south India and showcase them to the world."