Beyond Darjeeling: All you wanted to know about south Indian teas

Then comes the Nilgiris, one of the two high-elevation regions, the other being the High Ranges, better recognised by Munnar in Kerala. These are the highest tea-growing regions in the world at elevations hovering in the 7,000ft range. Kolukkumalai tea estate, located in the High Ranges on the Tamil Nadu border with Kerala, is said to be the world’s highest tea estate at nearly 8,000ft. High-elevation teas are considered to be especially flavourful. The Nilgiris is known for its fragrance, while The High Ranges makes a fruitier tea.