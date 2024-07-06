Bharti Kher: Always an alchemist at heart

For her, the body itself serves as a site for storytelling, and she has often talked about the skin memories of the materials that she chooses. The final room in the Underground Gallery showcases both the vulnerability and strength of the female form through Six Women (2012-14). This powerful work features plaster casts of sex workers from Kolkata, with the material carrying the essence of these women. “I build narratives, put things on top of each other, attach objects on to works that take you away or lead you in another direction," explains Kher. There is also an animated part of the work that she enjoys, “when the work is its own thing". “Objects and people are all the same in art. The stories and our perceptions are all levelled out in the field as pure experience," she adds. “There is also transfer, the skin becomes a holder of narratives—it is a transfer layer that can hold that meaning," she adds.