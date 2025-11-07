The best biscuits to bring back from Hyderabad

“I think one popular biscuit that not many people talk about is the khopra biscuit made with coconut and eggs. It is hard like a rock from the outside, but soft when you take a bite," says Shashank Anumula, managing director of Café Niloufer. He also mentions chand biscuit, named after its crescent moon shape, that were popular in the 1980s-90s. “Chand biscuits are sold on bandis (or hand carts) on the streets in the Charminar area and they are the best," says Anumula.