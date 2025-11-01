How to unlock the complex flavour of black pepper

Another unforgettable pepper-based dish comes from the kitchens of Rabindranath Tagore. I don’t of course, have any connection with the Nobel Laureate or his family recipes but my friend Maumita Paul is my introduction to the fascinating world of Thakurbarir ranna (food from the Tagore household). Eating at her table has always been an exquisite experience, and one dish that stayed with me is morich jhol, a vegetable stew delicately laced with black pepper. If your idea of gravy begins and ends with onion, tomato, ginger and garlic, this one will be a revelation. (For those curious, you can find some of Maumita’s work on her blog, Experiences of a Gastronomad.)