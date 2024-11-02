Lounge
The many facets and contradictions of anthropologist Irawati Karve
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha 8 min read 02 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryUrmilla Deshpande and Thiago Pinto Barbosa's biography of this well-known anthropologist moves between the personal and the scientific
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The maverick philosopher J. Krishnamurti would remind his audience of the important distinction between hearing and listening. The act of hearing is a shallow formality. The act of listening is a profound engagement. The anthropologist, sociologist and Indologist Irawati Karve was a listener of the best type. Her Marathi essays often feature conversations with people she had met in a bus or a village market. She would take this seemingly transient raw material to ask penetrating questions about the human condition.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less