The many facets and contradictions of anthropologist Irawati Karve

Irawati was born in Myanmar in 1905, and got her first name from the mighty river that flows through that country. She was packed off to school in Pune, and eventually grew up in the home of R.P. Paranjpye, a Cambridge University mathematician who was the principal of Fergusson College. She then married into the Karve family. Her husband Dinkar was a scientist who had earned his PhD in Germany—a country he chose because it was not England, the country that ruled India—and a steadfast supporter in her battles to pursue the itinerant life of an anthropologist. His brother Raghunath left mathematics to preach the uncomfortable gospels of sex education, birth control, gender equality and the right of women to sexual pleasure. He fell foul of not just Marathi society but also the British authorities. B.R. Ambedkar donned his legal robes to defend Raghunath in an obscenity case in 1927.