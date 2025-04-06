‘Deviants’ book review: How generations of men navigated being queer in India
SummarySantanu Bhattacharya's ‘Deviants’ chronicles India’s queer history through the lives of three generations of gay men in a Bengali family
Towards the end of Santanu Bhattacharya’s novel Deviants, Vivaan, who is one of the three protagonists, has a heart-to-heart with his beloved uncle, his “Mambro", a clever pun he had conjured up as an eight-year-old to refer to his mother’s brother. Like Vivaan, Mambro is gay, as was Mambro’s uncle Sukumar—Vivaan’s Grand-Mamu—in another era. Homosexuality is not just the thread that connects three generations of their Bengali family; it is the ground on which relationships between parents and siblings mature and ripen.