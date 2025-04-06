‘Deviants’ book review: How generations of men navigated being queer in India

Living in hope

In contrast, the discrimination faced by Mambro, who comes of age in the early-2000s, is far more severe. Not only is he lacerated by long episodes of mental and physical torment throughout his college years, but he is also subjected to a steady stream of toxic microaggressions, like a thousand paper cuts, as a professional working in a different city. A journal he kept during his juvenile years becomes the ticking time bomb that shatters his carefully constructed veneer of “normality". Even worse, Mambro falls victim to India’s judicial whimsy as Section 377, which is repealed in 2009, is abruptly reinstated in 2013, before being finally read down in 2018. In the end, the only option for Mambro is to leave the country in the hope of a better life abroad, where his well-being is not mere a plaything in the hands of a conservative state.