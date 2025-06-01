Geet Chaturvedi reflects on reading, writing and translations in his new book
Geet Chaturvedi’s new collection of essays in translation, ‘The Master of Unfinished Things’, conveys a rich flavour of his cerebral genius
Geet Chaturvedi’s novel Simsim (2023), translated from Hindi by Anita Gopalan, introduced his richly evocative style to English readers. The Master of Unfinished Things, his recent collection of non-fiction, conveys a flavour of his cerebral genius, fed and nurtured by many tributaries of world literature.