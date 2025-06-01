Geet Chaturvedi reflects on reading, writing and translations in his new book

Chaturvedi’s enthusiasm for books and writers is as palpable as it is contagious. There are more reflections on his life as a reader than writer in this volume. He is just at ease writing about Dante and Jorge Luis Borges, two of his foundational influences, as quoting from the Vedas and Sanskrit poets. Books, for him, are not just abstract founts of knowledge, but sensual objects, to be possessed and protected, a theme that he explored in Simsim too. As he writes in an essay recounting his brief career as a book thief, “Books are also a kind of lust."