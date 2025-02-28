Book review: Zahid Rafiq's debut captures Kashmir's invisible trauma
SummaryZahid Rafiq’s powerful collection, ‘The World with its Mouth Open,’ bears witness to the decades-long damage suffered by Kashmiris across ages
The narrator of In Small Boxes, one of the 11 stories that make up Zahid Rafiq’s debut collection, The World with its Mouth Open, is a young city reporter, employed with a newspaper in Kashmir. Oppressed by the grim interiors of his office, he steps out on the slightest pretext every day. He hangs out with a group of underpaid reporters like him, drinking tea at a roadside kiosk, smoking and shooting the breeze.