Book review: Zahid Rafiq's debut captures Kashmir's invisible trauma

Rafiq’s work shines brightest among this constellation for his ability to wrest the most harrowing emotions out of passages of seemingly understated description—the art of ‘show not tell’ at its most sophisticated. In Crows, for instance, the story from which the title of the volume is taken, an errant schoolboy endures unrelenting torture at the hands of his tutor. Rafiq provides a blow-by-blow account of the child’s habitual misdemeanours, hinting all the time at the terrifying consequences of his failure to pass the exams. As waves of panic crash through his young mind, the reader is left on tenterhooks, praying for amnesty. It’s a scene of Dickensian cruelty, a microcosm for the horrendous wrongs done to Kashmir, a state where the passage of time is counted, with utmost casualness, in terms of the number of dead.