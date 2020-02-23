Madhav Sheth is the co-founder and chief executive of smartphone company realme India, along with Chinese co founder Sky Li. An alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, the brand was launched in 2018. Prior to that, the 39-year-old was the sales director of smartphone brand OPPO. When he’s not working, Sheth likes to play squash and read. He’s based out of Gurgaon.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A good read always adds to my happiness. I enjoy the feeling of holding a book in my hand, along with a cup of freshly made tea.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

That would be my current venture. It is exciting to be part of a rapidly growing company that has emerged as a key player in the segment within just over a year of operations.

Who are your heroes in real life?

I have always looked up to Steve Jobs. His mindset and philosophy of “think outside the box" is what inspired us to launch our brand and gave us the confidence to target the price segment that we started off with. His innovations continue to impact industries, people, and lifestyles worldwide, mine included.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I have often been told that I have a “go-getter" attitude because I’m often heard telling my team “let’s do it" and “why not?". I’d rather try something and fail, rather than not try at all and regret later.

On what occasion do you lie?

Being part of a young, fast-growing brand, there are days when we have to stay at work beyond office hours. We generally have a very lively environment with lots of new developments brewing over the course of the day. So, at times, I end up lying to my family about when I’d be back home from work.

