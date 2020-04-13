Every morning, while brushing my teeth, I think about what the day will bring. It’s like preparing for a war: the enemy is invisible and ruthless, but its action difficult to watch. I’m a surgeon at AIIMS but for the past two months I have been looking after covid-19 patients. I’m still doing emergency surgeries, but I often do think about my patients who were supposed to have elective procedures. It takes months, even a year, to get a parchi (admission slip) at AIIMS, but nothing can be done for them now since we have to fight covid-19.

Our first few coronavirus patients came in February. They had returned a week earlier from a 10-day vacation in China, and had dry cough, high fever and severe body ache. When I looked at their test reports, I went blank for a second. We have studied enough about viruses in medical school to know how contagious SARS-CoV-2 is. News about China and its struggle to contain the outbreak was the talk of the hospital.

Our primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare are not at all prepared for such a deadly virus. In developed countries, as much as 15% of their GDP goes to healthcare. India’s total healthcare spending (out-of-pocket and public) is 3.6%. We are the second most populated country. How will we manage?

I have an eight-hour shift. All doctors huddle at the start of the shift: who’s the sickest, how do we manage the limited medical equipment, how do we protect ourselves? We don N95 masks, coveralls and gloves, and start. During those eight hours, we can’t eat, sit or go to the bathroom, because we can’t afford to dispose our gear, which is in short supply, and take a fresh set.

Each time I meet a patient, I see fear. They worry if there are enough medicines, beds and ventilators. They are aware that developed countries are struggling, and India is not in the best position. I pacify them, while fearing for my health. What if I catch their infection? Our protective gear, PPEs (personal protective equipment), are of substandard quality.

Many of us have never worn them before so it took us time to learn to communicate with one another while wearing them.

I know of doctors in other hospitals who are wearing polythene bags and regular gloves. If doctors are scared for their lives, how do you expect patients to be hopeful?

Our leader talks about clapping and lighting diyas. It would be more helpful if he talked about how many ventilators, beds, hospitals we are adding. We need to make more people aware about the precautions to be taken and their duty to inform if they feel they have symptoms. We often post videos online about what’s happening inside the hospital, of the people who recovered, to remind the public that we can fight this together.

We have just started seeing a rise in cases and are already struggling with resources. What will happen if, God forbid, things become like they are in Europe? Whenever a critically ill patient dies, there’s a relief that a ventilator is now available for another patient. Hopefully, things will change soon. Our trauma centre is being turned into covid-19 centre.

When my shift ends, I want to go home and switch off from this world. But it’s hard to leave, there’s always another patient coming in. Finally, when it’s time to go home, I wash my sweaty face, bruised by the N95 mask. The same worry haunts me every day: did I wash my face, my hands properly? Was I careful when I removed my PPE? It’s my only shield.

Getting to sleep has become a task. I wake up before the alarm goes off, ready to face the enemy.

Adarsh Pratap Singh is senior surgeon and president of Resident Doctors’ Association, AIIMS, Delhi. As told to Pooja Singh