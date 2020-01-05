Jyotsna Uttamchandani, executive director of Syska Group, has been part of the family business since the last two years. Currently, the 27-year-old Purdue University graduate heads the national sales of Syska mobile accessories. Prior to joining Syska, she worked at Microsoft in the US for three years. The Pune-based executive counts Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and J.K. Rowling as her biggest inspirations.

Morning Boost

I usually wake up around 7.30-8am. I then do my stretches, have a cup of coffee, play with my dog and finally get to my phone. My breakfast consists of three egg white masala omelettes with either poha, sabudana khichdi or oats.

Fitness Files

I work out six days a week. I do strength/weight training on five days, and high-intensity interval training the next day. I hate fitness regimens that require you to do extreme carb cuts, juice cleanses and take weight loss pills.

Sleep log

To be active and energetic the next day, I need at least four to five hours of sleep. This is usually my routine for six days of the week: Monday to Saturday. However, I make sure I catch up on sleep on Sundays. It is my day to relax, unwind and laze around at home. When I am travelling—mostly within the country—I ensure I wrap up work by 7pm and squeeze in a quick workout.

Food For Fuel

I have undergone a fitness transformation in the past one year, where I ensure I maintain a balanced diet and control. I use an app that helps me count my protein, carbohydrate and fat intake. The idea is not to count calories per se, but to keep track of my food consumption on a day-to-day basis.

How I Find My Zen

The best ways I relax is by playing with my dog or speaking with my parents. I am an avid podcast listener and my all-time favourite podcast is “She Did It Her Way" by Amanda Boleyn.